Cross country: Bossier Parish runners sweep titles in Elementary/ Middle School Championships meet

Bossier Parish runners swept the individual titles in the North Louisiana ElementaryMiddle School Championships Saturday at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

Benton Middle’s Sam Ivins and Brice Warner finished 1-2 in the 7th/8th-grade boys division.

Elm Grove’s Caylee Weaver won the 7th/8th-grade girls division.

Greenacres’ Dylan Solton took the 6th-grade boys division. Haughton’s Ryleigh Stuart captured the 6th-grade girls division.

Ivins covered the 1.5-mile course in 8 minutes, 18.3 seconds. Warner was just 3.6 seconds behind him.

Providence Classical Academy’s Justin Flarity was third in 8:30.6.

Rounding out the top 10 were Caddo Middle Magnet’s Taelan Adams, Benton’s Jude Opperman, Caddo’s Scott Chen, Elm Grove’s Phoenix Turner, Benton’s Donovan Helverson, Elm Grove’s Christian Jefferson and Elm Grove’s Emilio Burdges.

Weaver won in 9:16.2. PCA’s Kaylee Ivey was second in 9:40.1.

Elm Grove’s Khaliyla Harris finished third in 10:06.05.

Rounding out the top 10 were Caddo’s Kinsley Mayfield, Rusheon’s Kamila Rodriguez, Caddo’s Kelly McCrary, Haughton’s Audrey Finklea, Caddo’s Amira Rudolphi, Haughton’s Alyssa Giddings and Youree Drive’s Timia Fulton.

Solton covered the 1-mile 6th-grade course in 6:57.6. Caddo’s Wilson Rainwater was second in 7:03.5.

Haughton’s Cole Bray took third in 7:08.7.

Rounding out the top 10 were Caddo’s David Cook III, PCA’s Hudson Taylor, Turner Middle’s Jaylin Coleman, Elm Grove’s Noah Boulware, Rusheon’s Santiago Saloma, Greenacres’ Keyden Squiers and Haughton’s Braydon Sepulvado.

Stuart won in 7:03.0. Caddo’s Makayla Nichols finished second in 7:09.01.

Youree Drive’s Ja’Liyah Broom was third in 7:39.4.

Rounding out the top 10 were Cope’s Jordyn McGee, Haughton’s Kodie Lee, Caddo’s Morgan McCoy, Caddo’s Sydney Tuey, Cope’s Ava Sutton, Caddo’s Kenna Brown and PCA’s Harper Scates.