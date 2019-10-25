Cross country: Elm Grove boys win seventh-eighth title in La. State Games

Elm Grove won the seventh-eighth boys cross country championship in the Louisiana State Games last Saturday at Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe.

Cope’s Gabe Falting and Carson Keeler finished 1-2. Falting covered the course in 8 minutes, 34.18 seconds. Keeler ran an 8:39.84.

Elm Grove’s Noah Fox was fifth in 8:50.27.

Posting top-20 finishes were Cope’s Andrew Kolniak (12th), Cope’s Adam Weyermuller (16th) and Elm Grove’s Noah Grady (17th).

Elm Grove finished second to Sterlington in the fifth-sixth boys division.

Cope’s Leo Heng took fourth in 6:00.86. Elm Grove’s KB Williams and Caleb Evans were sixth and seventh, respectively.

Posting top-20 finishes were Cope’s Alex Faircloth (12th), Elm Grove’s Demarkus Evans (14th) and Elm Grove’s Ben Ruffilson (20th).

Elm Grove finished runner-up to Ruston in the seventh-eighth girls division.

Cope’s Elena Heng was fifth in 9:45.62. Haughton’s Reagan Hodge and Elm Grove’s Cheyenne Olsen finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Posting top-20 finishes were Haughton’s Shelby Haley (12th), Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham (13th), Elm Grove’s Ember Pierce (17th) and Elm Grove’s Laila Brimmer (18th).

Cope finished runner-up to Choudrant in the fifth-sixth girls division.

Cope’s Laila Clinton took seventh in 6:39.68.

