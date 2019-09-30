Cross country: Loyola’s Dart sets course record in Cedar Creek meet; Benton’s Russell third; Elm Grove boys win

Loyola College Prep senior Will Dart set a course record in the Wallace Martin Invitational cross country meet held Saturday at Ruston’s Lincoln Parish Park.

Dart, a Bossier City resident, covered the 5K course in 15 minutes, 44.22 seconds. Collins Walker of host Cedar Creek finished second in 16:06.98.

Benton freshman Isabelle Russell took third in the girls 5K in 19:38.45. Cedar Creek’s Ansley Long, the reigning Class 1A state champ, won in 19:06.64. Caddo Magnet’s Storm Burton was second in 19:29.17.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus and Haggos Easter finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the boys division. Marcinkus ran a 17:23.27 and Easter a 17:24.48.

Haughton’s Kenneth Smith was 19th in the field of 174. He ran a 17:59.03.

Benton finished fifth out of 19 teams that posted a score. Ruston won and West Monroe finished second.

Haughton freshman Madecyn Johnson finished 12th in the girls division, which featured a field of 144 runners. She ran a 22:33.51.

Lowrey Lain, another Haughton freshman, was 15th in 22:38.55.

Benton finished fifth and Haughton sixth. West Monroe won and Holy Savior Menard was the runner-up. Fifteen teams posted a score.

Elm Grove won the middle school boys division with 50 points. Ruston Junior High was runner-up with 54. Benton finished fourth and Cope fifth.

Cope eighth-grader Adam Weyermuller was third in the 2-mile boys race in 12:13.77. Cedar Creek’s Ethan McCarthy won in 11:54.10.

Elm Grove’s Carson Keeler and Gabe Falting finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Keeler ran a 12:19.63 and Falting a 12:20.84. Noah Grady (12th), Noah Fox (13th) and Alex Gomez (20th) were also in the scoring.

Benton’s Samuel Ibanez (eighth) and Chris Brown (10th) posted top-10 finishes in the field of 97.

Elm Grove and Benton finished second and third, respectively, in the middle school girls division.

Benton eighth-grader Jenevieve Willis was fourth in 13:59.73. Sara Naff of D’Arbonne Woods Charter won in 13:35.90.

Elm Grove’s Ember Pierce (sixth), I’Lei Washington (seventh) and Laila Brimmer (ninth) also posted top-10 finishes in the field of 69.

Cope sixth-grader Leo Heng was the runner-up out of 109 runners in the 5-6 1-mile boys race. Elm Grove finished second in the team competition.

Cope and Elm Grove finished 3-4 in the girls division.

