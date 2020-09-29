Cross country: Parish runners fare well in Cedar Creek meet

Bossier Parish runners fared well in the Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational meet Saturday at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston.

The boys and girls high school races were divided into Gold, Green and Yellow divisions.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby won the girls Green race, covering the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 39.92 seconds. That was the second-fastest time of the day behind Gold winner Lily Garrett of Ruston. She ran a 19:18.96.

Parkway freshman Cheyenne Olson was third in 20:49.49.

Parkway’s Madison Langley finished runner-up in the boys Green race in 16:57.43. Byrd’s Trent Wells won in 16:55.52.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus and Hagos Easter finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys gold race. Marcinkus ran a 16:11.86 and Easter a 16:21.16.

Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers won in 15:29.49. His teammate, Caleb Babineaux, was second in 15:42.64.

Parkway freshman Gabriel Falting was the only other parish runner to post a top-10 finish in the boys races. He took fifth in the Green race in 17:29.81.

Benton’s Emmalyn Burns finished 10th in the girls Gold race in 24:24.63.

Other parish runners posting top-20 finishes in the boys races were Benton’s Mason Haley (Gold, 16th) and Austin Parker (Gold, 19th).

Other parish runners posting top-20 finishes in the girls races were Benton’s MaryFrancis Valentine (Gold, 12th), Benton’s Kaitlyn Skelonc (Gold, 19th), Airline’s Brynn Gines (Green, 11th), Airline’s Kaylen Harris (Green, 12th) and Parkway’s Alayna Morrow (Green, 15th).

Parkway took second in the girls Green division. Airline was fifth.

Benton finished third in the boys Gold division. Parkway was runner-up in the Green division, and Airline was fourth.

Elm Grove’s Drew Kent and Carson Keeler finished one-two in the boys Gold middle school race. Kent covered the 1.5-mile course in 8:57.11 and Keeler ran an 8:59.89.

Elm Grove’s Ben Ruffilson and Jesus Cordova were seventh and eighth, respectively. The Eagles won the team title.

Posting top-20 finishes were Elm Grove’s Alex Gomez (13th), Benton’s Brody Hutchison (15th), Elm Grove’s Cole Dabb (16th) and Elm Grove’s Noah Lafitte (18th).

Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham and Keeley Conway finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the girls Gold race.

Benton’s Lily McDonald was ninth.

Posting top-20 finishes were Benton’s Rachel Alexander (12th), Benton’s Riley McCoy (16th), Elm Grove’s Emma Castille (17th) and Benton’s Allison Ardoin (20th).

Cope’s Andrew Kolniak captured third in the boys Green race. Benton’s Dominic Helverson and Cope’s Leo Heng finished seventh and 10th, respectively.

Cope’s Tyler Bartles (13th), Colin Hawkins (14th), Noah Dollar (16th) and Preston Hughes (18th) finished in the top 20.

Cope’s Laila Clinton was 16th in the girls Green race.

Note: For complete results go to la.milesplit.com.