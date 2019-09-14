Cross country: Parkway, Elm Grove sweep team titles in Border Dash meet

Host Parkway swept the high school team titles in the Border Dash cross country meet Saturday morning at South Bossier Park.

BPCC finished runner-up in the college men’s division.

Elm Grove swept the middle school team titles.

Parkway scored 41 points in the girls division. Haughton was second with 78, one point better than Cedar Creek. Airline finished fourth.

Parkway scored 43 points in the boys division. Haughton was runner-up with 86, five points better than Byrd.

Jacksonville College won the men’s division with 17 points. BPCC scored 52. Jarvis Christian was third with 82.

Louisiana College was the only school to post a team score in the women’s division.

Elm Grove scored 51 points in the boys division. Cope was second with 58 and Benton third with 84.

Elm Grove had 37 points in the girls division. Haughton was second with 52. Caddo Magnet finished third and Benton fourth.

A total of 600 runners posted times in the six races.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby and Jazz Rasouliyan finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 5K girls race. Crosby ran a 20:27.6 and Rasouliyan a 20:36.0.

Cedar Creek’s Ansley Long won in 18:34.1. Caddo Magnet’s Storm Burton was second in 19:09.4.

Haughton’s Madecyn Johnson and Lowrey Lain were fifth and sixth, respectively. Johnson ran a 22:10.1 and Lain a 22:11.9.

Rounding out the top 10 were Parkway’s Katie Roman (22:16.8), Airline’s Kaylen Harris (22:21.9), Byrd’s Miranda Milner (22:29.0) and Cedar Creek’s Taylor Ramsey (22:51.1)

Twenty-seven Parkway runners posted a time. Of those, eight finished in the top 25 in a field of 100.

Airline’s Gabriel Cole took third in the boys 5K race in 17:08.8. Cedar Creek’s Collins Walker won in 15:58.5. Byrd’s Austin Mikovich was second in 16:21.7.

Ryan Lee led Parkway with a fifth-place finish in 17:19.5. Byrd’s Trent Wells finished 5.2 seconds ahead of him.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 107 were Lakeside’s Jairo Aguinaga (17:47.4), Cedar Creek’s Clayton Guyotte (17:49.5), Parkway’s Joshua Keeler (17:50.5), Parkway’s Madison Langley (18:05.02) and Lakeside’s Timmy Mansfield (18:09.04).

Kenneth Smith led Haughton with an 11th-place finish in 18:10.6.

BPCC’s Xavier Wilson captured fourth in the college men’s 8K race in 29:21.4. Jacksonville College runners took five of the top seven spots with Lorenzo Antonio Chavez winning in 27:50.8.

BPCC’s Austin Jacobsen and Rangel Miller finished 9-10 in 30:13.8 and 30:47.8, respectively.

Jacksonville College’s Karen Torrence won the women’s 5K race in 22:08.9.

Greenacres’ Drew Kent won the 1.5-mile middle school boys race in 8:07.8. St. Mark’s Trip Roemer was runner-up in 8:18.6. Caddo Middle Magnet’s Matthew Booras finished third in 8:19.9.

Elm Grove’s Gabe Falting and Carson Keeler took fourth and fifth, respectively, in 8:20.7 and 8:34.7.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 178 were Cedar Creek’s Matt Brister, Cope’s Adam Weyermuller, Calvary Baptist’s Jackson Burney, Cedar Creek’s Hayes Bridges and Benton’s Eddie Pena.

Finishing 11-20 were Cope’s Leo Heng, Elm Grove’s Noah Grady, Elm Grove’s Noah Fox, Youree Drive’s Chandler Hatfield, Benton’s Ethan Bihler, Providence Middle’s Baxter Carroll, Benton’s Brodie Hutchison, Cope’s Jackson Sain, Cedar Creek’s John Abram Earle and Cole’s Andrew Kolniak.

Elm Grove’s Cheyenne Olson took the girls race in 9:39.1. That was 19.2 seconds ahead of Caddo Middle Magnet’s Jenna Key.

Benton’s Jenevieve Willis was third in 9:59.6 followed closely by Haughton’s Reagan Hodge in 10:01.0 and Elm Grove’s I’Lei Washington in 10:04.3.

Rounding out the top 10 in the field of 163 were Haughton’s Shelby Haley, Elm Grove’s Laila Brimmer, Haughton’s Ashlun Wilkerson, Caddo Middle Magnet’s Hudson Roberts and Youree Drive’s Yezzica Guajardo.

Finishing 11-20 were Southfield’s Elizabeth Gilmer, Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham, Caddo Middle Magnet’s Isabelle Crawford, Elm Grove’s Ember Pierce, Elm Grove’s Emily Rogers, Caddo Middle Magnet’s Mary Sistrunk, Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton, Benton’s Ryleigh McCoy, Haughton’s Clara Hicks and Caddo Middle Magnet’s Caitlin Miller.

