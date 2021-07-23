Cruise into PJ’s Coffee Drive-thru Cafés and Win Big on July 24!

Shift into high gear at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans with Drive-thru SurPRIZE,

a promotion coming to select locations across the country. To celebrate National Drive-thru Day on July 24, PJ’s

Coffee cafés featuring a drive-thru will offer an array of prizes and PJ’s swag to customers who steer their way

into the drive-thru lane to place their order. At each participating location, patrons will be selected at random and

surprised with a giveaway, including PJ’s gift cards, tumblers, mugs, and stickers. A few customers nationwide

will have the chance to win the grand prize, a PJ’s gift basket valued at over $300. A total of over $3,500 in prizes

will be distributed.



The international coffee brand began shifting to a drive-thru model long before COVID-19. With over 59 drivethru stores in the U.S., PJ’s Coffee’s franchise business has exploded in the last year since the pandemic and

continues to grow rapidly. With over 141 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee

expects that number to increase to 170 stores by end of year and 50 more locations in 2022.



All PJ’s Coffee locations feature a wide selection of beverages and food, including PJ’s Original Cold Brew™

Iced Coffee, direct trade coffees, frozen beverages, organic tea, freshly baked pastries and breakfast

sandwiches, and lunch sandwiches. Customers can purchase PJ’s whole-bean coffee bags and single serve

cups, allowing coffee-lovers to enjoy their favorite combinations from their own homes.



PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Drive-thru SurPRIZE:



What: Special promotion celebrating National Drive-thru Day featuring prizes and PJ’s swag for

customers who cruise through the drive-thru lane to place an order

When: Saturday, July 24, 2021, for one day only!

Where: To find a drive-thru location near you, visit https://locations.pjscoffee.com/



To learn more about PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, visit pjscoffee.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram

and Twitter.