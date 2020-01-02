Curtis James Scroggins

Bossier City, LA – Curtis James Scroggins, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 23, 2019. His very large family gathered to be with him through the holiday period, and he passed surrounded by love. Curt was born on October 2, 1932, in Natchitoches, LA, the son of Elva and Carrie Scroggins.

Growing up in Natchitoches and then Shreveport, Curt joined the Air Force in 1949, spending time in North Carolina, Labrador, Thule, Greenland, and Truro, MA where he met his wife, Kathleen Carlos Scroggins. When Curt left the Air Force, they settled in Chicago, IL and raised nine children. Curt worked as an electronics systems tester, and moonlighted as a pizza delivery driver. In 1973, he moved his family to Bossier City, LA where he finished his work career with South Central Bell in 1994. In retirement, Curt took every opportunity to enjoy his growing family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elva Scroggins and Carolyn “Carrie” Childs Scroggins; beloved wife of 66 years, Kathleen J. Scroggins; their two precious stillborn baby boys in 1970 and 1971; brothers, Elva Scroggins, Jr. and Donald Scroggins; sisters, Eleanor Scroggins and Nell Scroggins; cousins, who were adopted into the family as brothers and sister, Clarence Childs; Leonard Rachal and Rosalie Rachal Collier and son-in-law, Larry Ballard.

Mr. Scroggins is survived by his nine children and their spouses; Glen and Lynn, Kathy, Mike and Shannon, David and Helen, Sharon and Harvey, Danny and Chuck, Amy and Ray, Paul and Kaye, and Jody and Wade; thirteen grandchildren, Carley, Andrew, Joni, Nicole, James, Peter, Keeley, Stephen, Daniel, Phillip, Mitchell, Caleb, and Lily; sixteen great-grandchildren and two on the way in 2020.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law Frank Carlos and his wife Susan, as well as his sister-in-law Sondra Scroggins, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

A written tribute to Curt’s early life, as relayed through his own stories, is available online at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home (Hwy.80 in Haughton, LA). A funeral service will be held immediately after, at 2 p.m., with the graveside service then following.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will support charitable efforts to which Curt was committed.