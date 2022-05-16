Cyber Innovation Center awarded for economic impact of events

Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) has been recognized for the regional

economic impact created by its events.



CIC was selected as the 2022 Conventions Department awardee during the Excellence in

Hospitality Awards, an annual awards program hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention

and Tourist Bureau. The ceremony was held Monday, May 9, 2022, at Sam’s Town Hotel and

Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.



The Excellence in Hospitality Awards, previously called “The P.R.I.D.E. Awards,”

celebrates the stories of resilience, innovation, and creativity of the hospitality industry by

shining a light on extraordinary individuals, teams, and businesses.



“Our goal at Cyber Innovation Center is, and has always been, to change the economic

outlook of our region. The numbers prove that our events are doing just that,” said CIC

Executive Director Craig Spohn. “Another benefit is that these events are strengthening our

country’s national security by supporting our Air Force and helping them find quick, innovative

solutions to their challenges.”



Since its inception in 2007, the CIC has brought together thought leaders in

cybersecurity, nuclear deterrence, and technology transfer to create innovative solutions for Air

Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC).



Just in the past five years, the CIC has generated an economic impact of more than $3

million with more than 8,000 visitors to our region. Last fiscal year alone the CIC hosted 20

technology transfer events with nearly 1,500 attendees and nearly 1,000 so far this year.

These events included support of Global Thunder 22 (GT22) and hosting the Advanced

Training Concepts (ATC) Challenge.



Global Thunder 22 provides training opportunities that exercise all USSTRATCOM

mission areas, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness, to enhance readiness and ensure a

safe, secure, ready and reliable strategic deterrent force.



The ATC Challenge brought together industry, academia and Air Force subject matter

experts to better define how advanced training technology can be incorporated into Emergency

Ordnance Disposal accident response, B-52 communications systems training, and E-4B

maintenance training.



These technology transfer events are executed through the CIC’s partnership

intermediary agreement (PIA) with AFGSC.

“Our success in economic development is based on several factors, including the

dedication of our staff and support from our partners in the AFGSC Office of the Chief

Scientist,” said Jeff Beene, PIA director. “We value our relationship with our government

partner and are excited to play a role in growing innovation throughout the Command.”



These numbers are only a portion of the economic impact CIC has had as anchor of the

National Cyber Research Park (NCRP). A report by economist Dr. Loren Scott states that the

NCRP has contributed more than 2,100 jobs with employee earnings of $122.9 million.



Regionally, the NCRP has annually generated $154.5 million in new business sales, $148.2

million in new household earnings, and $6.7 million in new revenues for regional government.