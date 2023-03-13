Cypress Baptist Church expands to a second campus

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The new year has seen Cypress Baptist Church in Benton expand across the river into Shreveport. On Sunday, February 19, 2023, Cypress Baptist Church opened the doors to a second location in Southeast Shreveport.

John Fream, Senior Pastor of Cypress Baptist Church, said the church continues to thrive in its mission to share God’s word to the people of Bossier, the people of Shreveport and to a worldwide audience. Fream has been the Senior Pastor at Cypress Baptist Church since 2008.

“We have quite a few members from Shreveport and South Bossier who drive long distances each week to go to church. This location will not only give those members an option to be closer and more involved in their church, but it will also give new people opportunities to hear the gospel and to find a place of community for themselves and for their families. Our ultimate goal is to see lives changed in Shreveport,” said Fream.

Pastor Fream went on to say “It was an unexpected opportunity that fell into our laps and as we prayed about it, we began to see God working it out for us to expand our ministry and outreach to other parts of our area. Our number one mission is loving God and loving people. Expanding our campuses allows us to do more of both.”

“Cypress is a special place and God is doing some great things there. Our desire is to join the other churches in South Shreveport in reaching people with the good news of Jesus Christ,” Fream added.

Cypress Baptist Church in Shreveport will have ministries for all ages! The church will meet each Sunday with small groups being held at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service being held at 11:00 a.m. Infants, toddlers, children and teens will each have classes and activities designed just for them. Midweek services on Wednesday nights are slated to begin this Fall.

As of now, the Cypress Baptist Worship Center in Shreveport seats over 300 people.. Additionally, the church has an area for students, a children’s area and a small preschool wing for babies and preschoolers. The church also has a multipurpose Fellowship Hall that will host Adult Sunday School classes and gatherings of all kinds.

Pastor Fream also spoke of upcoming events at Cypress Baptist Church which include: “The Big 3 Services” (Palm Sunday, Easter Sunday and High Attendance Sunday). He also mentioned that the Gaithers are going to be live in concert at the church on May 12, 2023. And, Pastor Fream also talked about Super Summer, which is a huge Vacation Bible School type of experience. He said “this is always wonderful for our kids.” And, he mentioned the excitement surrounding the Cypress Field House, a covered sports facility, scheduled to open in the Summer of 2023. .

The new Shreveport campus for Cypress Baptist Church is located at 730 E. Flournoy Lucas Road (near the corner of East Flournoy Lucas Road and Youree Drive).

Cypress Baptist Church in Benton was founded in September of 1977. Initially, the church group met in private homes prior to securing Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church as their meeting place. The first Sunday School classes were started with just 70 members enrolled. And, the number of people attending worship quickly grew to 113 people.

The State of Louisiana formally declared Cypress Baptist a church on November 30, 1977. Land was purchased on January 29, 1978 which allowed the congregation to begin building its permanent church home. The church petitioned for membership with the Southern Baptist Convention on August 9, 1978 with a membership of 142 people.

On July 1, 1979, the membership celebrated the completion of a new building by holding their first worship service in their own sanctuary. The church quickly grew with the addition of a Preschool/Daycare Building in 1981. Then came the Family Life Center in 1986, followed by the Education Building in 1993 and a new Worship Center in 1999. The buildings were constructed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing church membership, which at that point had grown to over 1,800 people.