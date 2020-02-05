Cypress Black Bayou Cleanup Day set for Saturday

Friends of Cypress Black Bayou has partnered with Keep Bossier Beautiful, Red River Cleanup, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office to host the first-ever Cypress/Black Bayou cleanup day.

To volunteer, meet at Cypress Park Group Picnic Area, 135 Cypress Park Drive, Benton, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

“We believe that taking care of our community is paramount, and one way we can give back is by cleaning up the litter,” said Heath Harvey president of FOCBB.

Trash bags, grabbers, and other items will be provided to volunteers. There will be large trash dumpsters located at the Cypress Park Group Picnic Area for trash disposal. The event will start at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Many local businesses have donated door prizes and lunch will also be provided. Boaters and non-boaters are encouraged to participate.

Door Prizes and food made possible by: Advanced Air Conditioning & Heating Tubbs Hardware & Cajun Gifts The Home Depot Buffalo Wild Wings Newk’s Eatery TaMolly’s Bossier City, and Brookshire’s.

For more info, visit WWW.FOCBB.COM/CLEANUP