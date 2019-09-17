Cypress Black Bayou funding to be voted on in November

On Nov. 4, Bossier Parish voters will decide the fate of two property tax millage renewal propositions and a new millage proposition.

One of those millage proposals is dedicated to the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District and that proposition will be discussed Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the park’s Nature Center.

Executive Director Robert Berry said the public is invited to attend and ask questions concerning the millage request.

If passed, the millage dedicated to the park would rise from 1.56 mills to 3 mills, an increase of 1.44 mills. Berry said the slight increase in millage rate would carry benefits for both park visitors and landowners along Black Bayou.

“If this proposition passes, we will not charge a launch fee, no boat stickers will be required, fees for structures like piers and boathouses will drop to $100 a year and to $50 for non-structures,” he explained.

Millage revenue would also continue to fund Cypress Black Bayou, Berry said.

CBB is a public recreation area that encompasses about 350 acres along with Cypress Lake (3,300 acres) and Black Bayou (780 acres), providing a host of fishing, camping and recreation and special event opportunities. The park features 75 RV spots in a dedicated area and another 20 overflow spots.

Improvements to just about all aspects of the park have been the focus of the facility’s board and administration for the last 18 months.

Berry said two piers have been rebuilt or renovated and electrical improvements have been made with more on the way. Next year, the sewer system in the RV area will be upgraded to better serve guests and 11 miles of bike trails are planned. Beaches, pavilions, Nature Center, cabins and spillway structures are all on the board’s radar to improve and upgrade.

Park facilities are popular for hosting local, regional and national sports and recreation events. Bossier Parish schools’ Cross Country event saw record participation, and the Regional Archery Tournament drew large crowds.

Also, the USA Wakeboard Collegiate Nationals will be back as CBB and the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission collaborate to bring more visitors to the area.