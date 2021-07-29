Cypress fiber optic down

A fiber optics line serving the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District was accidentally severed Thursday by a contractor working in the area.



Executive Director Robert Berry said the severed line has shut down the District’s Internet and phone system along with other services that depend on fiber optics.



“We aren’t even able to scan credit cards,” Berry said. “This has us completely shut down until repairs can be made.”

Berry said the public will be notified as soon as repairs are complete.