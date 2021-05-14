DA Schuyler Marvin meets with Bossier City Rotary Club

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Schuyler Marvin, District Attorney for the 26th Judicial District, as the speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. The club asked District Attorney Marvin to discuss the matters that he deems as being important to him, his office and the community at-large.

Marvin discussed two organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier area that he sees as being very important. He mentioned that in the Shreveport-Bossier area, there are several organizations that partner together to assist victims and bring awareness to domestic violence and human trafficking issues.

One of the organizations that Marvin mentioned to the club was the Gingerbread House Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center. “I’ve served on the board of the Gingerbread House for a number of years, supporting every minute of it. They do a lot of good. They do a fundraiser every year. They get a little bit of grant money now and then, but not enough to support it. It’s a great and successful program,” said Marvin. The Gingerbread House is a nonprofit organization that helps law enforcement agencies by serving as child advocates in cases of abuse, neglect and trafficking.

Another organization that Marvin discussed was the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center (NWLA FJC). “The Family Justice Center is the same way the Gingerbread house is. It operates on a little bit of grant money. But, we also have fundraisers and all of that. So if you get a flyer in the mail, remember these two programs. They are very worthwhile. They are close to my heart,” said Marvin.

The NWLA FJC oversees the coordination of services available to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation in Northwest Louisiana. The Family Justice Center provides services to victims in the parishes of Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Sabine, Red River and DeSoto.

NWLA FJC opened its doors on March 17, 2016, after years of planning by DA Marvin and his staff. The center is endorsed by and receives referrals from law enforcement agencies and District Attorney’s offices in all of the parishes where it provides services.

Other topics discussed by Marvin at the Bossier City Rotary Club luncheon included bills currently being debated by the Louisiana Legislature in Baton Rouge and the North Louisiana Crime Lab.

The Bossier City Rotary Club luncheon meeting was held at the Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites in Bossier City.