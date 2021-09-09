Daily Non-stop Flights to Denver International Airport Return on October 31st

After being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, daily non-stop flights to Denver

will resume from Shreveport Regional Airport on Sunday, October 31, 2021. United

Airlines will operate the flight with a 50-seat Embraer-145 regional jet. The nonstop flight

first connected Shreveport to Denver in August 2012 and was very popular for years.



The downturn in travel last year caused the route to be paused in April 2020.



“With the return of the daily non-stop Denver flights, Ark-La-Tex residents now have

nine destinations they can travel to from Shreveport. We’re thankful that United has

added Denver back to the schedule and we ask local residents to support the flight, so it

is around for years to come,” said Stephanie Tucker, interim director of airports.



The daily Denver flight will depart Shreveport at 8:59 am and arrive in Denver at

10:35 am local time. The return flight will leave Denver at 4:00pm local time and arrive

in Shreveport at 7:15 pm. The Denver hub offers passengers the opportunity to connect

to more than 150 cities in the United network. The airport plans to host a relaunch event

before the flight departs on October 31st. Tickets are on sale now at United.com.