Dak Prescott wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Former Haughton High star Dak Prescott received a huge honor during the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night in Phoenix.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“I know my mom is smiling down on me,” Prescott said.

Prescott’s mother, Peggy, passed away of cancer in November of 2013.

He is only the fourth player in Cowboys franchise history to win the award. Roger Staubach, Jason Witten and Troy Aikman are the other three.

According to NFL.com, the award “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

“Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award.

“The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.”