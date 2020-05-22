Dalton Ray “Boe” Borchardt

Haughton, LA – Dalton Ray “Boe” Borchardt, 83, of Haughton, Louisiana passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born March 16, 1937 in Cuero to Alfred and Ella Borchardt.

Boe joined the United States Air Force and served 26 years which allowed him to travel all over the world. He met his true love while stationed in Hawaii, and he and Charlotte married in 1975 at a beautiful wedding on the island. His military travels attributed to his love for seeing the world and trying new foods.

He loved to cook and “when Boe got in the kitchen, his family got out!” Boe was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh.

