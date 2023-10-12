DAMIEN CHAPMAN & ANTHONY FELAN BRING A TASTE OF LOUISIANA TO DALLAS

Chef Damien Chapman of Orlandeux’s Café and Chef Anthony Felan of Fat Calf are two of 17 top Louisiana chefs heading to Dallas to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Visit Shreveport-Bossier, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana Goes Lone Star” on Wed., Oct. 25, 2023, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.

“Visit Shreveport-Bossier is thrilled to bring a taste of our unique flavor, style, and soul to the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas during the Louisiana Culinary Trails event,” said Stacy Brown, president and CEO of Visit Shreveport-Bossier. “Our region is a rich tapestry of foodie experiences and warm hospitality, and we can’t wait to show the people of Dallas a little of this, a little of that, and a whole lotta us.”

Being only three hours from Shreveport-Bossier, Dallas is the perfect regional destination to showcase the diverse culinary delights of the cities. The epicurean experience of the Bayou State goes beyond just eating and drinking; it is a driving force among Louisiana events and culture. Louisiana Culinary Trails and the premier lineup of top chefs are excited to inspire travel and give Dallasites a taste of what awaits them in Northwest Louisiana.

“Food is a way of life in Louisiana. We plan our festivals and events around the culinary seasons, and we are excited to bring a taste to Dallas next month,” says Louisiana Travel Association President and CEO Chris Landry. “As a neighboring state, destinations around Louisiana are a short drive or direct flight from Dallas. We are excited to have 17 Louisiana chefs in restaurants around the city to whet locals’ appetites and inspire them to make Louisiana their next travel destination.”

Prior to the restaurant night, Visit Shreveport-Bossier will also be attending the Restaurant Night Media Preview reception, where the Louisiana chefs will prepare the state’s delicious cuisine with fresh seafood for key influencers, encouraging media to write about the Louisiana culinary experience.

Damien “Chapeaux” Chapman, Orlandeaux’s Café, Shreveport-Bossier

Damien, known as “Chapeaux” in the culinary world, grew up in his family’s business and is a key member of the fifth generation now leading Orlandeaux’s, one of the oldest continuously operating African-American restaurants in the United States. In addition to the culinary foundation instilled since he was a child, Chapeaux developed an early interest in technology and received his degree in mechanical engineering then worked in the oilfield. He returned to his roots and the family restaurant and is currently pursuing his certification at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. He was recently named a 2023 Louisianian of the Year by Louisiana Life Magazine and you can expect him to continue making headlines.

Anthony Felan, Fat Calf Brasserie, Shreveport-Bossier

After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco and cooking in some of the Bay Area’s finest restaurants, Anthony Felan’s love for Louisiana and his family brought him back to Shreveport in 2010. His childhood memories of working in his grandfather’s garden instilled in him a deep respect for farm-fresh ingredients and local foodways and inspired his journey as a restaurateur. He opened Fat Calf Boucherie, a stationary food trailer, serving gastro-pub fare utilizing locally raised meat in 2017 and two years later opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant with the same name. Building on his classical French training, Fat Calf Brasserie celebrates the great tradition of French neighborhood eateries, but with his unique eclectic spin that honors his Southern roots. In addition to their restaurant, Anthony and his wife, Amanda, have a wildly popular side project, 2nd Act Supper Club, where they host underground dinners in various historic locations throughout Shreveport. This fall, Anthony will open a permanent location for the 2nd Act Supper Club.

By sending two esteemed chefs to Dallas for the Culinary Trails event, Visit Shreveport-Bossier seizes the opportunity to extend a warm invitation to Dallas natives to come stay, eat, and play with their North Louisiana neighbors in Shreveport-Bossier.

For more information on the event and other chefs participating, visit the event website www.louisianaxcharlotte.com. Secure images at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xwblsp5ocvm8egnzh0q81/h?rlkey=g6xrqzip83j5oipf227on9p7i&dl=0.