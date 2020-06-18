Dana Lucille Howard





Dana Lucille Howard passed away on Monday June 15, 2020. Dana retired from First Baptist Bossier in 2018 with 47 years of service. During this time she had the privilege to invest in the lives of many people. Her time spent with all of these lives brought her so much joy.

Throughout her years at the church Dana wore many hats including wedding coordinator, recreation director, finance assistant, Sunday school enrollment clerk, deacon ministry coordinator, print media and many more. The youth department was the most rewarding and perfect place for Dana. She was able to touch the lives of many generations of students. Some of her favorite experiences in youth included camps, mission trips, senior trips, church sports league and having the opportunity to love on all of these families. All of these experiences and people kept Dana active and young at heart. Dana was also passionate about supporting local high school sports and her beloved Dallas Cowboys.



Dana is proceeded in death by her husband Tommy; parents Lucian and Lulabe Furrand; in-laws Floyd and Frances Howard; and brother-in-law Jimmy Boyd. Survivors include daughters, Amy Long and husband Mike; Allison Jones and husband Richard; son Michael Howard and Linda Hess; grandchildren, Colby, Hogan and Paxton; sisters, Laney Boyd; Cindy Arnold and husband Jack; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and many beloved friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Bossier on Freedom Fields at 9:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm inside First Baptist Bossier.



Dr. Brad Jurkovich and Pastor Justin Haigler will be conducting the service. Family friends Bobby Stephenson and Dr. Fred Lowery will officiate the graveside service at Hill Crest Funeral Home.



Serving as pallbearers are Mike “Moose” Hayes, Dennis Janz, Ed Ward, Bruce Lynn, Danny Moore and David Reeves.



Honorary pallbearers are Jessie Embry, Leroy Faith Jr. and Dr. Allen Cox.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com .



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Student Ministry at First Baptist Bossier or Operation Christmas Child through First Baptist Bossier.

