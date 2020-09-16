Bossier City, LA – A private family graveside will be held for Daniel Lee Gibbs. Daniel was born on December 19, 1936 in Goldonna, Louisiana and passed away on September 16, 2020 in his home in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Daniel served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957, which included a tour in Okinawa. He graduated with a master’s degree and became a railroad engineer till he retired after 24 years. In his retirement he became an avid fisherman.



Daniel is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Fay Gibbs, and his sister, Edwina Luna.



The family suggests any memorials be made to the Airline Baptist Church at 4007 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 or to the National Cancer Society by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org/