Daniel Robert Alexander Powell





Daniel Robert Alexander Powell was released from his suffering on 11 July 2021 at his home in Bossier City, Louisiana surrounded by love ones. He was sick with X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy. This disease affects mostly males since it is X-Linked, and it attacks the brain by deteriorating the myelin sheath on his nerves, causing him to age backwards mentally and eventually lose all motor and life-sustaining functions.



Daniel lived his life as a sweet, caring boy who never met a stranger. He got his education as an Apollo Rocket at Apollo Elementary School in Bossier City, Louisiana, where he touched the hearts of not only his fellow students but many teachers, as well. As he got sick, he was accepted into Caring Hands Daycare and Willis Knighton Hospice Care, who all became a part of his family, and was affected by his sweet smile and his playful personality. He dreamed of becoming a fireman or a police officer, so that he could help people and do what every little boy dreams of: shooting cool guns. His favorite activity was running around saying: “Pew Pew, I’m a po-po.” Daniel also enjoyed the musical stylings of AC/DC, the Learning Station, and his grandfather, Papaw Keith on the guitar. He also enjoyed dancing with anyone whether he was showing off for his “girlfriends” or making TikToks with his favorite Aunt Sissy.



Daniel was preceded in death by: his grandfather, Larry Keith Powell; his uncle, David Michael Mitchell; and his great-grandfather, Ellis Smith. He leaves behind and watches over: his mother, Angel; his father, Charlie; his sisters Ava’Rose and Isabella; many aunts and uncles; and grandparents; and hundreds of friends he met along the way, including teachers, medical staff, and kids around the Bossier and Minden Area.



Many thanks is given to the Willis Knighton Hospice Care family, Caring Hands Daycare, and Make-A-Wish Foundation for their loving care and assistance they gave to Daniel and his family.



Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home off of Highway 80 in Haughton, Louisiana on July 17, 2021. The visitation with begin at 12 pm and last until 2 pm. The funeral service will begin at 2 in the chapel and will last until 3 pm. We will travel to the graveside at Minden Cemetery to begin at 3:40 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any gifts/donations to be toys for girls’ ages 2 and 5 so that Daniel’s sisters can feel happiness.

