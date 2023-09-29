DARE’s Cedric Payne Gets Tip of the Hat and Gold Star

DARE Coordinator Cedric Payne makes an impression wherever he goes, but not in a

threatening way. The tall Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy, who is rarely seen without his hat,

always has a big smile on his face, a calming presence and is ready to accept hugs, which he

gets plenty of because he is adored by students and staff.



Haughton Elementary Principal Andrea Spinney was sad to see Deputy Payne go at the end of

last school year. He had served as the School Resource Officer (SRO) at two campuses with

Spinney before being hand-picked to lead the DARE program.



“He is not only an asset to the staff of Bossier Schools, but all parents and students put full trust

in his ability to keep our campuses safe,” Spinney attested. “While keeping his job duties as a

priority, he takes the time to form meaningful relationships with all students. On his last day at

our campus, our student body provided a parade in his honor, dropping off cards and gifts to

say thank you for all he’s done. I am grateful that other campuses are now being blessed by the

gift that he truly is for Bossier Schools.”



Fast forward to the start of the 2023-24 school year and Plantation Park Elementary is now

singing Deputy Payne’s praises. In the short time that he filled in while the SRO assigned to

PPE was in training, Payne won hearts and received more than two-dozen nominations to be

Bossier Schools’ first Gold Star award winner of the year.



“Officer Payne is an amazing soul,” read the nomination from PPE Assistant Principal Farrar

Modisette. “In the short time he was at PPE, he helped Mrs. Stroud and I come up with multiple

plans to help keep our students and faculty safe. He truly lives life with a purpose and does

whatever is needed to serve Bossier Schools.”



Others touted his organization of car line and implementation of dismissal procedures that have

paved the way for a smooth, safe process, while Tracie Mendolia cited the positivity Payne

exudes and how much heart and dedication he puts into his job.



“He was always inspecting our campus, ensuring gates and doors were locked, checking in with

administrative staff as well as teachers to ask if there was anything he could do to assist in the

daily operation of our school,” PPE Counselor LaJuana Stephens added. “Deputy Payne is

surely one of a kind. When he is moved from school to school, the statement made by many is

‘We hated to lose him. He is amazing!’ (We are) So thankful PPE was able to experience his

presence on our campus as he is truly AMAZING.”



Always willing to serve, Deputy Payne returned to PPE recently – under the ruse he was there

for a speaking engagement. Imagine his surprise when he entered a room full of students and

faculty members who surprised him as Bossier Schools’ Gold Star winner and sang “happy

birthday” to him – yes, it was also his birthday.

When asked what impact he hopes to make, Deputy Payne replied, “To make them feel safe

and to teach them to keep themselves safe. I pray that all that I do will leave each student and

employee wanting to give 100-percent into all that they do.”



The 21-year law enforcement officer joined Bossier Schools as an SRO and DARE officer seven

years ago, which fulfilled a dream of his.



“I have always wanted to work in the schools because I love working with kids,” Payne

explained. “Anything I can do to help them grow and make safe and responsible decisions.”



As Payne left PPE, giving high-fives and being handed cards of gratitude by students, it was

evident he is a difference maker who proudly wears the badge. A tip of the hat to Cedric Payne,

Bossier Schools’ first Gold Star winner of 2023-24.

Editor’s note: Know someone who works for Bossier Schools that is deserving of recognition for

going above and beyond? Nominate them for the Gold Star award, proudly sponsored for the

11th year by Bossier Federal Credit Union. Visit https://bit.ly/3oAP4Mi to tell what sets them

apart and be watching for our next Gold Star surprise.