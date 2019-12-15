Darlene Greer Brunson

Bossier City, LA – Darlene Greer Brunson, age 87, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Willis-Knighton Peirremont Health Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Born Monday, October 17, 1932 in Lincoln County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Marion & Frankie Johnson Greer. Darlene was the widow of the late Charles Ralph Brunson, who preceded her in death Wednesday, August 26, 1998.

Darlene was retired as a server in the restaurant industry, and previously worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. Darlene loved her grandchildren dearly; they were the joy of her life.

Darlene leaves behind two sons, Jeffery C. Brunson (Amy) of Richardson, Texas, and Greg R. Brunson of Rockwall, Texas; two daughters, Debbie Dean (Clyde) of Windsor, Colorado, and Lisa Brunson of Plano, Texas; six grandchildren, Courtney Simms (Kingston), Caitlyn Brunson, Bailey Yarbrough (Tyler), Shelby Myers (Drew), Brittany Brunson, and Andrew Brunson; five great-grandchildren, Emma Simms, Avery Simms, Joplyn Burnell, Liam Simms, and Bryce Yarbrough; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends who mourn her passing.

In addition to her husband and parents, Darlene was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM(EST) Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Barnett, Demrow Friend Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Kilby officiating the service. Burial will follow in Double Springs Cemetery.

The Visitation will be held 6-8PM(EST) Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions suggested to Greer Park, c/o Wayne Greer, 152 Old Bridge Road, Danville, KY 40422; Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244; or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, Waynesburg, Kentucky, is entrusted with Darlene’s arrangements. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes. com.