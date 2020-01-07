Darlton C. Merritt

Haughton, LA – Darlton “Doc” Merritt was born on the stiff lands of Bodcau on November 17, 1930 to Murff and Annie Mae Oliver Merritt and he passed away January 4, 2020 at home.

The hardest time was when his son and daughter- in-law, Doug and Connie Merritt passed away in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; first wife; two brothers, and best friend, David “Zek” McQueen.

Daddy is survived by his wife, Inez Williams Merritt, his son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Karen Merritt, his daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Roy Culpepper. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Clint and Sarah Morris, Krista and Gary Boston, Jared Merritt, Amanda Merritt, Kalli Culpepper and Jenna Culpepper, and his great grandchildren, Caleb, Brooklyn and Braden Morris. He is survived by Inez’s family, Ina Smith and Marilynn and Craig Knight and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and their families.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Darrell Cooper and Brother Robert Beadle officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tim Williams, Thomas Burge, Thomas and Simon Luke Cooper and his grandsons. Honorary pallbearer will be his good buddy, Glen Branch.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Princeton Baptist Church.