





David A. Montgomery, Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for David Arnold Montgomery Sr. at St. Jude Catholic Church Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will also be held at St. Jude Catholic Church Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating will be Father Pike Thomas.



David Montgomery, 78, was born January 29, 1942 to Dale and Virginia Montgomery in Shreveport, Louisiana. He passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his residence in Bossier City, Louisiana.



He graduated from Bossier High School in 1960 and attended LSU in Baton Rouge. He soon moved back to Bossier City where joined his father and grandfather at Montgomery Agency. He also went to work for Prudential where he became one of their top agents reaching a status of number 8 in sales within the company for the entire country. David also enjoyed politics and promoting Bossier City where he served as president of the Bossier Parish School Board, Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Jaycees, Bossier City Lions Club and the Bossier YMCA. He served as a Board Member for Bossier Bank and Trust Company as well as many charitable organizations.



David’s favorite pastime was playing handball at the Shreveport Downtown YMCA where he won the Holiday in Dixie Championship.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Virginia Montgomery and grandson, Jonathan Montgomery. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaRue Annette Mayeaux Montgomery; six children, David Arnold Montgomery Jr. and wife, Lisa, Dale Raymond and wife, Amy, Emily Jane Winterton and husband, John, Esther Louisa, Matthew Crosslen and wife, Leslie, and Michael Nelson and fiancée, Brandie; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Montgomery and sister, Sharon Hudnell.



The family would like to thank Robert Smith M.D., Paul Cole M.D., son-in-law, John Winterton M.D., and the staff of Willis-Knighton for their care and compassion.



Honoring David as pallbearers will be his four sons and grandsons, David Montgomery Jr., Raymond Montgomery, Matthew Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, David Montgomery III, Jordan Montgomery, Frederick Winterton, and Patrick Winterton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Montgomery Agency.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials made in David’s name may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate or Shriners Hospitals for Children by visiting https://donate.lovetotherescue.org