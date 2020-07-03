

Bossier City, LA – A memorial mass for David Daniel Clark will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.

David was born June 7, 1953 in El Dorado, Arkansas, the son of Judge James Erle Clark and Betty Sue “Susie” Erskine Clark, and passed away peacefully at home in Bossier City, Louisiana on Friday, April 17, 2020.

David graduated from Louisiana State University of Shreveport with a bachelor’s degree in business. He served in the United States Marine Corp. at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, California. David married his soul mate, Nell Miciotto and they spent their first year together in California. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1975 and they returned to Shreveport, Louisiana. David worked as a landman for Clark Energy Company for 20 years, before his retirement a year ago.

David loved life and always had as much fun as he could, finding life an adventure. He was one of the original members of the Krewe of Bar-BKewe in the Highland Mardi Gras parade. He was a proud blood donor and donated over 20 gallons of blood over the years. David was a member of the Shongaloo Hunt Club where he loved to hunt, play cards and ride his Polaris Rzr. He was a season ticket holder for LSU football games and was a diehard Tigers fan. He and Nell took great pleasure in taking their grandchildren to the games. He will also be remembered for his colorful collection of New Orleans Jazz Festival shirts and LSU dress shirts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Carey A. Clark.

David is survived by his adoring wife, to whom he always referred as “my beautiful bride” through out their 46 years of marriage; his daughter and son-in-law, Camille and Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Annabelle, Abbey and Lily Jones and David Clark Rimmer; surrogate grandchildren, Bennett, Sarah, Mary, Beau, Alex and Amelie Rimmer, children of Dr. Trey and Rachel Rimmer.

David is also survived by his brothers, Chris Clark and wife, Jamie, and Jeff Clark and wife, Kathleen; his in-laws, Dr. John Miciotto and wife, Rose, John Miciotto, Jr., Dr. Christopher Miciotto and wife, Donna, Dr. Cynthia Miciotto and nieces and nephews, Madison, Matt, Madeline and Brittney Miciotto, Dr. Caroline Cobb, Missy Finger and husband, Jon, Chris Clark, Jr., Mary Katherine and Amelia Clark, Adam West and wife, Katherine and Ashley West, and Jordan and Austin Elledge.

Special thanks to all the friends and family who took this journey with David, particularly, Dr. Scott Boniol, Dr. Roscoe Chan, Dr. Bharat Guthakonda, and all the staff at Christus Schumpert Cancer Treatment Center, Virginia Howard and Lonzy Howard, the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice, Ninnette Pennell and Stat Home Health.

If anyone is so inclined, a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or to the charity of the donor’s choice, in David’s memory, would be appreciated.