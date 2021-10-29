David L. Callecod Named Interim CEO of Ochsner LSU Health

Leaders from Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport announced David L. Callecod, FACHE as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner LSU Health System – North Louisiana effective December 1, 2021.

Callecod brings more than 25 years’ experience as a healthcare CEO. From 2008 to 2020, Callecod led Lafayette General Health System, which merged with Ochsner Health in October 2020. The seven-hospital system includes the only two teaching hospitals in the Acadiana region, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, and an additional six clinical affiliate hospitals. Demonstrating his commitment to ensure every person has access to high-quality healthcare regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, Callecod has been a consistent champion for the importance of safety-net hospitals.

Callecod has successfully built cultures that achieve strong employee engagement, patient satisfaction and patient outcomes by valuing each person’s voice regardless of position or status by upholding a philosophy that embraces and promotes diversity and inclusion. Under his leadership, University Hospital & Clinics (UHC) was recognized as “Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019” by Modern Healthcare. UHC and Lafayette General Medical Center both received the 2019 Women’s Choice Award for “America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience” and the Women’s Choice Award for “America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience.” The National Rural Health Association named Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital a “Top 20 Critical Access Hospital” in Financial Stability and St. Martin Hospital a “Top 20 Critical Access Hospital” in Patient Perspective. Lafayette General Health System also received multiple “Best Places to Work” awards including Becker’s Hospital Review and Computerworld during his tenure, among many other national awards.

“David brings healthcare leadership experience and proven results that are directly aligned with our mission to teach, heal and discover, and we’re fortunate to have someone with this type of experience. The recognition achieved at teaching hospitals and clinics under his leadership demonstrates success in providing high-quality compassionate care, while training the physicians of the future and consistently discovering new and better ways to deliver healthcare through a commitment to research and innovation,” said David Lewis, MD., Interim Chancellor, LSU Health Shreveport.

“Ochsner Health has committed to making Louisiana a healthier state–a vision that is only possible through the collaboration of our partners. The significant progress Ochsner LSU Health has achieved in the last three years is exceptional, and David’s leadership style complements the resiliency and dedication of this team. David’s experience and commitment to foster a culture that relentlessly focuses on excellence in quality and patient experience drives results and will continue advancing access to high-quality healthcare and improve the quality of life for communities in North Louisiana,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health.

Callecod received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Indiana, and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University, and he resides in Shreveport, La.

The move follows the recent relocation of Charles D. “Chuck” Daigle to his hometown of Baton Rouge, La., where he takes the position of Ochsner Health Regional Chief Executive Officer – Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.