David Leroy Pendexter

David Leroy Pendexter, 83, of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away peacefully the evening of Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Services in his honor will be held Sunday, October 9th, beginning with a visitation between 1:00 and 2:30 pm, followed by the funeral at 2:30. All services are within the chapel of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton.



David was born Wednesday, April 4, 1939, in Hartland Maine, to the proud parents, Woodsum and Agnes Pendexter.



At a young age, David wished to serve his country and joined the United States Air Force. That would later prove to be his to conclude with 26 years of service as an airplane mechanic. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant.



CMSGT Pendexter loved baseball – “Go Dodgers”. When not working, he enjoyed everything about the game of Golf. Also, he could run-the-table, as David was quite the pool shark. Mr. Pendexter loved all sports, as he had all the sports stations on the TV and would enjoy relaxing while watching Nascar, and Football, “How ‘bout them Cowboys”.



Yet, his greatest passion was the great outdoors and his family. David spent every weekend boating and skiing at Cypress Lake and camping every summer with family and friends. When not at work, you could find him floating in the family pool in his backyard, he introduced his love of baseball to his children via the Shreveport Captains attending as many games as he could and traveling to Arlington to watch the Houston Astros in action. David attended every Independence Bowl with grandchildren. He loved to travel and took his family on many family vacations to Florida and Corpus Christie.



Mr. Pendexter was preceded in death by: father, Woodsum Pendexter; mother Agnes Nedeau Pendexter; sisters, Evalene White, Gladys Durette, and Stella Harper; brothers, Rueben Pendexter, Albert Pendexter and Almont Pendester.



Left to cherish his memory are: devoted wife, Suchin Pendexter; son, Danny Pendexter and his wife spouse Tina Samantha; daughter, Tanya Pendexter Ellisor, and her husband Gary Wayne; grandchildren, Brianna Dannielle Pendexter and her fiancé Sterling Hughes, Toby James Malott and fiancé Courtney Willis, Jordan David Pendexter and fiancé Hanna Schrand, Blake Austin Ellisor, Devin Drayton Ellisor, Jaslyn Elise Pendexter, and Rick James Pendexter; along with three great grandchildren, Warren Wayne Malott, Parker June Hughes, and Everlee Braidlee Pendexter.



We are all going to miss him !

