David O. Matthews

Bossier City, LA – David O. Mathews of Bossier City, La, passed away on January 11, 2020. David was born in Vincennes, Indiana to David Lee Mathews and Helen Adaline Beals on the 19th of November, 1933. He was a sports fan, primarily of the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. David enjoyed fishing and also spent time watching Westerns.

Mathews served his country for twenty-six years before retiring from the U.S. Air Force. David then continued his service to the government in the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Free Masons. Above all, his greatest passion was for his wife and daughter.

On April 8, 2000, David O. Mathews joined Adela “Dina” Lira in marriage.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brother Clyde Mathews.

He was survived by his wife, Dina Mathews. Daughters: Marcia G. Mathews and husband Paul Sisemore, Kara Lynn Mathews.

A visitation service was held for Mr. Mathews at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. A Memorial service followed immediately. After the internment, a reception was held at the Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana.