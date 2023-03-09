DAVID RAINES COMMUNITY CENTERS PRESENTS HEALTHCARE ON THE BAYOU

David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) will host a free health fair for the community that will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at A B Palmer Park located at 547 E. 79TH Street, Shreveport, LA 71106. The Health Fair will bring local organizations to provide demonstrations and educational materials on the importance of their services. The health fair will feature dementia prevention awareness. DRCHC has teamed up with LSU Health Shreveport Center for Brain Health, The Bridge, and Caddo Council on Aging to tackle the topic of dementia prevention. DRCHC is also partnering with Crawdaddy’s Kitchen to provide FREE CRAWFISH and food to attendees. Attendees will enjoy free food, drinks, live zydeco music by B Cam and the Young Bucks, bingo, face painting, and more. Additionally, DRCHC will provide free wellness screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, and COVID-19 boosters.