David Raines Community Health Center and Healthy Blue Louisiana ceremonially break ground to begin work on Linwood Public Charter School’s Fitness Field

Dr. Christy Valentine, newly named president of Healthy Blue Louisiana, makes her first visit to Shreveport today, August 23, 2021, to join David Raines Community Health Center during a ceremonially groundbreaking to begin work on the fitness field at Linwood Public Charter School.

“We are so excited about this opportunity to continue the partnership with Healthy Blue Louisiana and Linwood Charter School to break ground and begin work on a project that will help lower the obesity rate and give students something fun to do” shared Mr. Willie White, Chief Executive Officer, David Raines Community Health Center.

Linwood Public Charter School is home to one of six of David Raines School-based Health Centers. David Raines Linwood location is recognized as one of the oldest school-based health centers in Louisiana. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, this David Raines location gives Linwood’s 1100 students access to quality healthcare right on campus.

“We are so grateful that we have this opportunity to provide healthy options in terms of exercise and overall wellbeing of our children” stated Dr Staughton Jennings, Director, Linwood public Charter School. “This Fitness Field is going to be a blessing to many children. We are blessed to have our partners David Raines and Healthy Blue to make healthy outcomes possible for our children while they are attending school” added Mr. Gard Wayt, Board President, Linwood Public Charter School.

This project was made possible by a donation of $25,000 from Healthy Blue to David Raines CHC. Being aware of the growing rate of childhood obesity, Healthy Blue Louisiana and David Raines Community Health Center are teaming up with Linwood Public Charter School to tackle those numbers by promoting health and wellness among students. The donation will fund the addition of a softball field to the Linwood Public Charter School’s campus, with potential growth for future projects.

“Healthy Blue understands that combating childhood obesity is key and our $25,000 investment towards the Linwood Fitness Field will promote health and wellness outside of the classroom for more than 1000 students. The school is basically the heart of the community, but we know the students are indeed the heartbeat that keeps it pumping” said Dr. Christy Valentine, President, Healthy Blue Louisiana.