David Raines Community Health Centers announces the grand reopening of its Shreveport North location

David Raines Community Health Centers has been making a
significant impact as a federally qualified health center (FQHC) for underserved, low-
income, and insured residents for 30 years and has offered access to healthcare in the
Shreveport community for over 50 years. Since inception, the health centers have continued
to thrive and grow now operating eight school-based clinics in Caddo parish and six
community-based clinics in four parishes across Northwest Louisiana.
After months of renovating David Raines, the Community Health Centers Shreveport North
welcomed patients back on May 9th. The health center temporarily relocated its services in
December of 2021 for major renovations. After months of anticipation, David Raines
Community Health Centers is pleased to announce the grand re-opening of its Shreveport
North clinic location, located at 1625 David Raines Rd from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. The public is
invited to celebrate a ribbon-cutting followed by a tour of the newly renovated Family
medicine, Dental, Pediatric, and WIC departments. The Shreveport North location has
resumed regular business hours of all services with plans to offer behavioral health services
in Fall of 2022.