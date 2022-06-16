David Raines Community Health Centers selected as Business of the Year recipient at Shreveport Chamber MBOA dinner

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce honored David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) as the 2022 Business of the Year Recipient at the Minority Business Opportunity Awards dinner. This award honors an established business that creates opportunities for minority‐owned businesses and/or minority individuals and has a strong philanthropic commitment to the community. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of DRCHC’s establishment as a federally qualified health center and over 50 years providing access to quality healthcare in the community through six community-based health centers, six school-based health centers, and two pharmacies serving nearly 15,000 patients in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Providing comprehensive family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) optometry and pharmacy services, DRCHC emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and the establishment of a medical home to increase access for all including fully insured, uninsured, and underserved residents.

In addition to a commitment to deliver world class healthcare, this honor recognizes DRCHC’s dedication to giving back to the communities they serve. Willie White, Chief Executive Officer, acknowledged, “No one accomplishes anything alone,” as a testament to DRCHC partnerships with local organizations like United Way of Northwest Louisiana packing disaster relief bags during the Day of Caring and the City of Shreveport helping give a community member’s home a facelift during Paint Your Heart Out. Each year at Christmas DRCHC hosts a toy drive for families in need. In 2021 DRCHC provided 134 children with toys for the holiday season. Lastly, DRCHC attends community health and resource fairs providing free wellness checks, vaccinations, and health education, delivering services at 64 community events in 2021 alone. Mr. White closed the acceptance of the award stating, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, our staff, and our 15,000 patients that we serve, we thank you for this honor and we’ll continue to provide those quality services for anyone who needs the assistance we have to offer.”