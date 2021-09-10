David Sanders

A memorial service for David Sanders,73, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Johnson. David was born September 19, 1947, in Oak Grove, Louisiana to Douglas Lamar and Bobbie Ainsworth Sanders. He passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021.



David spent his younger years on a farm helping his family grow and harvest tomatoes which developed his strong work ethic and green thumb. He attended and graduated from the University of Louisiana in Monroe in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree. From there David started his career at Christus Schumpert Medical Center in the Environmental Services Department. He was promoted to head of the department after just a few years and was the youngest in the company to hold that position. After 15 dedicated years, David retired from Schumpert.



David was known for staying occupied, so retirement did not last long. He took a position as department head at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for the next ten years. After that, his CDL in hand and his ability to teach himself quickly, he began working at Golf Cars of Louisiana working as a mechanic. His manager quickly recognized how intelligent and hard-working David was and offered him a place in management. He finally ended his career at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



When David wasn’t working, he had two ways he enjoyed spending his free time, growing tomatoes and bowling. David was not a rookie. He began bowling at Tebbe’s in 1972 and spent many years bowling there several days a week. Most Friday evenings were spent there with the family, bowling and heading next door to Shakey’s for pizza after. He started bowling at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City and competed in many leagues winning several patches and even received a 7 10 split award.



David also enjoyed tending to his back yard garden where he grew tomatoes and other vegetables, his sister-in-law, Kay, taught him how to make homemade pickles with the cucumbers he grew.



He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rhonda Sanders; daughter, Audra Sanders; son, Heath Sanders; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Loyd Adcock; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Candy Sanders; grandchildren, Branson Sanders and wife, Hannah, Tori Sanders, Tyler Sanders, Drake Sanders and three great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Waller Baptist Church, 456 Waller Avenue, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112.