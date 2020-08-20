Albert “David” Zuber

Bossier City, LA – David Zuber rose to meet his heavenly Father just as the sun was rising over Bossier City, LA on the morning of August 16th, 2020. Always the meticulous planner, he passed away peacefully in his home on his terms, with his beloved wife Tonia by his side.



David was born on March 7, 1961 in Anchorage, Alaska. He moved to Bossier City with Tonia, in 1985, when he was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. He served as a Dental Lab Technologist until he separated in 1995.



In 1997, he received his B.S. Radiologic Technology degree from Northwestern State University. He began his career as a Radiologic Technologist at Christus Schumpert in Shreveport in 1997. He received his registry in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in 2004 and continued in that specialty at Highland Hospital. In 2015, he accepted the MRI position at VA Overton Brooks Hospital in Shreveport. It was one of his most fulfilling points in his career. He continued with that position until he retired in 2018.



David had an infectious personality. He was a friend to everyone, a stranger to no one, and had a genuine ability to make anyone in his presence feel like the most important person on the planet. A gentle giant in every sense of the word, he had a powerful, booming voice paired with the softest heart and the most caring soul. The only thing that could drown out David’s bellowing laugh was the roar of his Harley-Davidson. He loved his Harley, but we suspect that what he really loved the most was the feeling of Tonia clung tightly to him. Tonia was the center of his universe, and one could not find a finer example of true love and devotion to another person. As high school sweethearts, they shared over 40 years together, with constant laughter and never a dull moment along the way.



To say that David was an eternal optimist would be a serious understatement — his glass was always COMPLETELY full. Even on the day before his passing, with the cards stacked against him, he was still cracking jokes and quoting lines from A Few Good Men, one of his favorite movies. David would stand guard on that hypothetical cinematic wall for anyone, at any time. He was truly one of the few good men, and his spirit will live on within all of us who were fortunate enough to know him.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. Zuber and Marie D. Zuber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Zuber.



David is survived by this wife of 37 years, Tonia Taylor Zuber; his sister, Debra Zuber of Warner Robins, Georgia as well as several cousins, in-laws and nieces.



A memorial celebration will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Interment will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bellaire Baptist Church and Port City Cat Rescue.



Special appreciation for the love and support of friends, Charlotte and Andrew Banker, who brought such joy and happiness in his life and so many others who have been like family to David and Tonia.