Davis’ Clothing & Outdoor closing after 119 years

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Davis’ Clothing & Outdoor has been a staple of the community since 1902. However, their time servicing the community is coming to an end. Wednesday evening, the company posted the announcement that they will be closing their doors for good this year.

Noted in their open letter on FaceBook on Monday November 9th, Davis’ Outdoor has been in business for 118 years and has survived wars, the Great Depression, the Sears Catalog, e-commerce and tons of other challenges to local businesses. However, for ‘many reasons’, the Davis brothers have decided to ‘retire’ from the retail marketplace.

The store is holding a going out of business sale, which started Wednesday. The liquidation sale will offer ‘unprecedented deals’ on merchandise just in time for the holidays.