Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), along with more than 700 area volunteers from more than 50 area businesses, service organizations, and local clubs, in addition to 14 nonprofits, joined a one-day, community-wide volunteer event, Day of Caring, on Wednesday, May 24.



Day of Caring is the largest single-day, community-wide volunteer event in Northwest Louisiana. For Day of Caring 2023: Volunteer for the Gold, UWNWLA has coordinated 27 projects submitted by nonprofit agencies for volunteers to complete.



In addition, the organization has added several projects that took place across Shreveport-Bossier, including assembling 1,500 essential needs kits for future hurricane evacuees, cleaning-up eight communities, installing five Born Learning Trails (educational and active outdoor games designed to boost children’s language and literacy development), and maintaining two community gardens.



In Bossier, volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana & Healthy Blue of Louisiana, Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino, CareSouth, ANECA Federal Credit Union, and more helped United Way assemble more than 1,500 essential needs kits for future hurricane evacuees at the Bossier City Civic Center.



Day of Caring is dedicated to encouraging year-round volunteerism throughout the community.