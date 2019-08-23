Deacon Jesse Goines

Benton, LA – A Memorial Celebration for Deacon Jesse Goines honoring his life and legacy at TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1500 Garden Street on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon.

Jesse, a very devoted, humble, respected and reputable servant of Trinity for over 50 years departed his earthly home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a brief illness.

Reverend Calvin Jackson, Pastor of Trinity and Reverend Morris Austin, Pastor Emeritus will be officiating.

Deacon Jesse Goines was born October 23, 1939 to the late Prince Goines, Sr. and Roberta Goines of Benton, Louisiana.

He accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at New Light Methodist Church in Benton, Louisiana. In September of 1970, he united with the Trinity Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor J. E. Gillie. Following Pastor Gillie’s death, he continued to serve under the pastorate of pastor Morris Austin. He served and embraced his current Pastor and Friend, Reverend Calvin Jackson, faithfully and sincerely. Deacon Goines was called to rest on August 17, 2019. During his membership at Trinity Baptist Church, he served devoutly as a Deacon, Co-Chairman of the Deacon Board, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, Brotherhood Ministry and member of the Choir until his health declined.

Deacon Goines is preceded in death by his parents, Prince Goines, Sr. and Roberta Goines; his first wife, Josephine Williams Goines, sisters, Maggie Pearl Goines McDaniel, Mattie Bell Goines Loyd, and Johnnie B. Stephens; brothers, Joe, Alex, Henry, Steve, Prince, Martin Terrell, Lee Davis, Earnest, and James.

Deacon Goines is survived by his wife, Betty Johnson Goines, one daughter, Pamela (Owen) Hawkins of Louisville, Kentucky; sons, Jesse H. (Bridget) Goines of Frisco, Texas and Jacobi Johnson of McKinney, Texas; three grandchildren, Joshua Goines, Cortney Hawkins, Je’anmel Hawkins; several sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, so many relatives; his longtime, special, and dear friends, Johnnie M. Leary and James Meshall; his loving and devoted Church Family.