Deadline Approaching for Civil Service Test for Jailer Positions at BCPD

Applications and instructions for the Jailer civil service test can be accessed online at the Louisiana Office of State Examiner’s website, https://ose.louisiana.gov/jurisdictions/monroe/. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and the testing site is in Monroe, LA.



After receiving a score, interested applicants can apply with the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD applications can be downloaded from https://www.bossiercity.org/362/Career-Opportunities or picked up from the Bossier City Police Department administrative offices on the second floor at 620 Benton Road.



Questions regarding the testing process should be directed to Mrs. Karen Maxwell at 741-8621.