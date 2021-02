DECEMBER 2020 LOUISIANA METRO AREA & PARISH EMPLOYMENT DATA RELEASED

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana’s December not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 1.3 percentage points from November to 6.9%. The unemployment rate also fell in all nine of Louisiana’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA).

Since November 2020, not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased by 3,700 jobs from 1,908,000 to 1,911,700 in December 2020. When compared to December 2019, not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment decreased by 83,200 jobs.

Since November 2020, not seasonally adjusted total private employment increased by 5,400 jobs from 1,579,500 to 1,584,900 in December 2020. When compared to December 2019, not seasonally adjusted private sector employment decreased by 74,300 jobs.

Since November 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 18,110 from 1,918,962 to 1,937,072 in December 2020. When compared to December 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals decreased by 50,947.

Since November 2020, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals decreased by 29,926 from 172,445 to 142,519 in December 2020. When compared to December 2019, the number of not seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals increased by 39,538.

Not seasonally adjusted December 2020 unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 5.0 percent, down from 6.0 percent in November and down from 5.4 percent in December 2019.

• Baton Rouge: 6.1 percent, down from 7.2 percent in November, but up from 4.5 percent in December 2019.

• Hammond: 8.1 percent, down from 9.6 percent in November, but up from 5.6 percent in December 2019.

• Houma: 5.9 percent, down from 6.9 percent in November, but up from 4.5 percent in December 2019.

• Lafayette: 6.2 percent, down from 7.3 percent in November, but up from 4.9 percent in December 2019.

• Lake Charles: 7.7 percent, down from 9.7 percent in November, but up from 4.5 percent in December 2019.

• Monroe: 5.7 percent, down from 6.9 percent in November, but up from 5.6 percent in December 2019.

• New Orleans: 8.2 percent, down from 10.0 percent in November, but up from 4.5 percent in December 2019.

• Shreveport: 6.6 percent, down from 8.0 percent in November, but up from 5.2 percent in December 2019.

Please note that this will be the last employment release on 2020 data. January 2021 data and benchmarked historical data will be published on March 15, 2021. For a full listing of all Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) future release dates, please click here.

