December 2022 Sobriety Checkpoint Results

Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near



Preserve Cutoff Drive on Saturday evening, December 9 through Sunday morning December 10.



Sheriff deputies screened a total of 400 cars, conducted three traffic stops, and contacted 648 people.



They administered 33 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and arrested four people for DWI. One person who was arrested for DWI was impaired by cannabis, and one of BSO’s Drug Recognition Experts was able to assist with that arrest. 3 more persons were arrested for drug offenses; bringing the total number of arrests to 7.



Deputies also issued citations for various violations including Driving Under Suspension, No Child Restraint, Open Container, and Littering.



Even though it rained, the determination to improve safety on Bossier roadways wasn’t dampened. “I’m proud of our deputies who are willing to come in on their day off, stand in the road in the rain, and identify and arrest people who have decided to endanger others,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Compliance with impaired driving laws is our goal, but unfortunately, not everyone follows those laws.”



Thankfully Bossier Parish has sheriff’s deputies who are willing to do the hard job of impaired driving enforcement regardless of the weather or time of day,” said Deputy Ryan Rhodes,

Traffic/Motors/DRE/Impaired Driving Coordinator.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Louisiana State Police and West Monroe Police

Department. This checkpoint was funded by a Louisiana Highway Safety Commission impaired driving grant of $20,000 awarded to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers in Bossier Parish 24 hours a day by

calling 911 or (318) 965-2203.