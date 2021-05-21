A report from Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting

Pat Culverhouse, Bossier Parish Police Jury

Bids have been requested on a pair of major infrastructure projects in the parish, Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday.

Hudson said a drainage ditch extending from just north of White Oak Dr. to Dogwood South and replacing the bridge on Linton Rd. spanning Flat River have been advertised for bids. Those bids should be received by June 15, he said.

Roughly 1,400 feet of the White Oak drainage ditch is scheduled for improvement, including replacement of large drainage culverts on White Oak Dr. And, a realignment of Linton Rd. at the Flat River bridge will be included in that project.

Meanwhile, contractors are working on replacing the bridge on Linton Rd. over Black Bayou despite weather conditions, Parish Engineer Butch Ford told jury members.

In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:



*Approved plat of the proposed development of Faith Ranch subdivision, located in Sections 29 and 30, Township 19 North, Range 11 West, Bossier Parish. (Adjacent to Faith Plantation Subdivision, Unit Nos. 1 and 2, located off LA Highway 157.) Tabled on May 5, 2021.



*Scheduled a public hearing on June 16, to consider the application of Rodolfo Vargas, El Patio Bossier, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a Conditional Use Approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for on premise consumption at a restaurant located at 5515 Airline Drive, Bossier City. (Located on Airline Drive next to Hartz Chicken Buffet.)



*Scheduled a public hearing on June 16, to consider the application of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to review and approve the Alcohol Density Conditional Use Overlay District.



*Scheduled a public hearing on July 7, to consider the application of Matt Abrams, Abrams Architecture and Design, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a zoning amendment to change the zoning classification of a tract of land being 22.45 acres, more or less, located in Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish, from R-A, Residence-Agricultural District, to B-1, Business, Commercial Office District, for a proposed commercial development. (Black Stag Development) (Located on the Southeast corner of Benton Rd. and Vanceville Rd.)



*Adopted a resolution providing for canvassing the returns and declaring the results of the special election held in the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana, on Saturday, April 24, to submit to the qualified electors thereof certain local option propositions relative to the sale of alcoholic beverages.



*Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 6, Section 6-3, of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances “Sale of Alcoholic Beverages Containing More Than 3.2 Percent Alcohol by Weight Prohibited in Certain Wards” by allowing a certain area contained within Ward 6 described as Police Jury District 1, to sell alcoholic beverages of low and high content alcohol.



*Accepted recommendation of the Bossier Parish Industrial Tax Exemption Program Review Committee, in the matter of the ITEP application of Centric Pipe, LLC, 430 Hamilton Road, Bossier City.



*Adopted a resolution proclaiming May 22 as National Maritime Day.



*Accepted resignation of Ms. Barbara Burns from the South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 Board of Commissioners effective March 31.



*Approved appointment of Mr. Robert Chambers to the South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 Board of Commissioners, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ms. Barbara Burns, term to expire December 31, 2022.



*Reappointed Mr. David Brian to the Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Services District Board of Commissioners for a two-year term, term to expire June 1, 2023.



*Accepted streets and drainage in Waterford Bend subdivision, Unit No. 3, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.



*Accepted streets and drainage in St. Charles Court Village subdivision, Unit No. 9, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.

Courtesy Photo (White Oak Drive Drainage Ditch) :



