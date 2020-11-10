Dedication and Unveiling of the Women Veterans Monument

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

10:00 am

620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA (between the Bossier Civic Center and the Bossier City Municipal Complex)

Speakers: Secretary Joey Strickland, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Mayor Lo Walker.

The event is co-sponsored by the city of Bossier City and is open to the public.

Provided seating is limited and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Social distancing and masks are required.

The dedication ceremony will be followed by a Louisiana Honor Medal Ceremony presided over by Secretary Joey Strickland, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Mayor Lo Walker.

This dedication is the cumination of over three years of work to bring the vision of a women Veterans Monument to reality. There are over 2 million women Veterans in the country and women represent over 20% of the active duty military force. This monument is a one-of-a-kind orginal work of art and the dedication is an historic occasion. It is the first monument of its kind in the southern United States.

The Women Veterans of the Ark La Tex is a 501c3, non-profit organzation whose mission is to bring women Veterans from all five military services together for comradery, support, education, and community service.

For more information, please contact the Group President, Sandy Franks, at 318-470-7899 or 318 894-2122, or womenveteransofthearklatex@gmail.com