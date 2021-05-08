DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY AIR SHOW SHORTENED SUNDAY OVER WEATHER

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La – The number of performances during the air show on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Barksdale Air Force Base will be downsized due to weather and low air ceilings.

Those intending to come to the 2021 air show on Sunday, May 9 can expect the show to begin at 10:00 a.m. will likely end before 1:00 p.m. The show will be shorter and will not go until the announced 3:00 p.m. end time. The gates will still open at 9:00 a.m.

A number of acts, to include the Warbirds and many of our Heritage Bombers, will not partake in tomorrow’s show as a safety precaution. The exact schedule of acts taking to the skies tomorrow will be determined as time, weather, and safety dictates.