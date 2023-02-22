Barksdale Air Force Base will host the Defenders of Liberty Air Show, March 25-26. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. with the show scheduled from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on both days. Event admission as well as parking is free, however, overnight parking will not be permitted.



Visitors can expect performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Red Bull Aviation, Rob

Holland, Kevin Coleman, Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Randy Ball, and many more. There will also

be fly overs by B-1B Lancers, B-2 Spirits and B-52H Stratofortresses.



Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. Upon entry, attendees will be

subject to search for any unauthorized items.



Permitted items include: diaper bags and small purses (not to exceed one cubic foot), strollers,

wheelchairs, and electric scooters (for handicapped/elderly), small cameras (without bags), and

lawn chairs.



Prohibited items include: weapons (i.e., guns, knives, pepper spray), illegal drugs, outside alcoholic

beverages, glass bottles, pets (excluding service animals), sports equipment (i.e. roller skates,

bicycles, skateboards), drones, large hand carried items (i.e. tote bags, backpacks, coolers), laser

pointers, tobacco products and electronic cigarettes (unless in designated areas).



For updates on the air show, check out the official website at defendersoflibertyairshow.com and

follow @DefendersofLibertyAirShow on Facebook and Instagram. FAQs can be found here: