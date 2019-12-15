DeLaine Murphy

Haughton, LA – Judy DeLaine Methvin Pike Murphy was born at Charity Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 15, 1940. She died on December 12, 2019 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer and suffering a stroke. DeLaine lived for 54 years in Haughton, Louisiana and taught Business from 1973 – 1998 at Haughton High School.

DeLaine was a long-time member of the teaching sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa Upsilon chapter and a member of the First Baptist Church of Haughton where she served as president of the Dorcas Sunday School class. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, shopping, eating out and fellowshipping with her dear friends in her Sunday School class.

Preceding her in death were her father, Alton E. Methvin; mother, Willota Hebert; stepfather, Algie Hebert, first husband, Larry Joe Pike, and son, Larry Todd Pike.

DeLaine is survived by her spouse of 44 years, Donald G. Murphy; her brothers, Gareth Methvin and wife Justine, and Reggie Hebert; her daughter Patti Moon and husband, Butch Moon; stepchildren – Karen Murphy, Joni Murphy and husband Mark Gross, and Joel Murphy along with her six grandchildren; Maureen Gross, Glynn Gross, Cade Murphy, Jonathan Eubanks, Joseph Eubanks, and Brooke Murphy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Snead and all the nurses at the Cancer Treatment Center at Christus Highland – Shreveport for their loving care of our beloved Mimi.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for DeLaine at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Haughton, officiated by Dr. Gevan Spinney and Bro. Scotty Gibson. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Minden, LA. The family will receive guests on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Haughton, the American Cancer Society, Haughton High School, or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home – in memory of DeLaine Murphy.

Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home 318-949-9415