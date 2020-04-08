Deloris Surles

Celebration of life service for Mrs. Deloris Surles, 66, will be 12 noon, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Benton, La. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Heavenly Gates. Mrs. Surles entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2020.



She is survived by her daughter; Benita Stinson, grandsons; Jaden Boyd and Jamarsa Stinson, sister; Barbara Williams, brother; Dennis Hardman, mother; Bernice Hardman, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.