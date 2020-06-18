Demolition to begin at Haughton High School on Saturday June 20th

From Bossier Parish Schools:



The walls will come tumbling down on the old Haughton High School auditorium this weekend to make way for extensive renovations and additions. Demolition is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at the school, located at 210 E. McKinley Avenue in Haughton.



A two-story classroom wing and new administration building will be constructed and more student/faculty parking added to accommodate the growing student enrollment at Haughton High. The $9.6 million project is being funded through proceeds from a 2012 bond referendum.



Construction of the 30-classroom wing will follow demolition of the school auditorium, which opened circa 1951 and outgrew its capacity long ago due to rapid growth. Haughton is the second fastest growing area in Bossier Parish.



Altogether, the Haughton High project is anticipated to take two years to complete.