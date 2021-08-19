Dennis Develle Ingles Sr.

Dennis Develle Ingles Sr., age 68, passed away with family at his side on August 13, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Dennis was born on December 18, 1952 in Winnfield, Louisiana to Marie and LC Ingles, Sr.



Dennis later went on to find what seemed to be his true calling in life as a construction worker, where he garnered a great reputation in his field. Through his career, he led projects to high levels of success, and though his path offered many experiences. Dennis’s greatest passion became operating heavy equipment.



Besides his career, he got great enjoyment out of working on his land with new ideas and seeing them through to completion was so very rewarding for him.



Dennis had a very special personality that really allowed him the privilege to create friendships anywhere he went. He has touched many lives in many ways, and as a result will be missed dearly by his family and friends.



Dennis is lovingly remembered by his brother LC Ingles, Jr. and sisters Janice Hyde and Gilda Poole; three sons Ronnie Ingles (Cynthia), Stephen Ingles, Dennis Ingles Jr. (Brandi); He was blessed with ten grandchildren Faith Ingles, Lane Ingles, Austin Ingles, Zachary Ingles, Madalynn Ingles, Lily Ingles, Samantha Wine, Alexis Ballard, Catrina Pierce and Crystal Pierce. Finally, blessings came by way of five great grandchildren Bryce Johns, Raylee Sisson, Carter Wine, Hadlee Wine and Easton Ballard.