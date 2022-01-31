Department of Justice Issues Statement Concerning Ronald Greene Investigation

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Federal

Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr., release

the following statement in connection with the Ronald Greene investigation:



“The Department of Justice has an open and ongoing criminal investigation

into the incident that resulted in the death of Ronald Greene. The investigation is

being handled by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),

along with career prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office and the Civil

Rights Division of the Department of Justice. The investigation has been

comprehensive and those conducting the investigation have followed all credible

leads. If the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal

statutes, the Department will take appropriate action. While the investigation

continues, recent reporting citing sources suggesting that the FBI has questioned

people about the awareness of certain facts by Governor John Bel Edwards is

inaccurate.”