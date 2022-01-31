Department of Justice Issues Statement Concerning Ronald Greene Investigation

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Federal
Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr., release
the following statement in connection with the Ronald Greene investigation:
“The Department of Justice has an open and ongoing criminal investigation
into the incident that resulted in the death of Ronald Greene. The investigation is
being handled by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),
along with career prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office and the Civil
Rights Division of the Department of Justice. The investigation has been
comprehensive and those conducting the investigation have followed all credible
leads. If the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal
statutes, the Department will take appropriate action. While the investigation
continues, recent reporting citing sources suggesting that the FBI has questioned
people about the awareness of certain facts by Governor John Bel Edwards is
inaccurate.”