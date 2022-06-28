Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 14 projects around the state received bids recently. Ten contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $72.7 million.

“This second letting in June kicks off several much-needed improvement projects,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “In addition to some additional safety improvements, we have several large projects throughout the state to overlay various highways. There are also two projects relating to bicycle and pedestrian paths, reinforcing our commitment to providing citizens and visitors with the best infrastructure for not only motor vehicles, but also for greener modes of transportation.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Pavement/ Overlay:

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 125 and LA 3259 between U.S. 165 and U.S. 165 in LaSalle Parish: $3,300,360.37

Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 308 between Golden Meadow Bridge and Galliano Bridge in Lafourche Parish: $5,694,721.33

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 171 between Schweitzer Ave. and LA 28 in Vernon Parish: $3,994,445.88

Patching on LA 22 and LA 73 intersections with I-10 in Ascension Parish: $1,909,617.75

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on S. Grand St. between Orange St. and Standifer Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $3,924,819.60

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Lee Ave. between Jackson St. and Standifer Ave. in Ouachita Parish: $3,745,338.30

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 48 between Huey P. Long Bridge and LA 49 in Jefferson Parish: $14,876,235.07

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 90 between Des Allemands Bridge and LA 52 in St. Charles Parish: $10,867,167.07

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 49 between 40th St. and Veterans Blvd. in Jefferson Parish: $3,561,777.77

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Intersection and safety improvements along U.S. 90 between Press Dr. and Majestic Oaks Dr. in Orleans Parish: $4,411,935.86

Interchange lighting at I-10 and I-610E in Orleans Parish: $4,725,093.81

Left turn lane improvements on LA 1 at Regal Dr. in Caddo Parish: $3,178,272.74

Other:

Phase 1 of multiuse Arpent Trail in St. Bernard Parish: $7,939,518.99

Pedestrian/bike lanes along LA 1208-3 and LA 28-X in Rapides Parish: $546,951.08

When bids for projects are received, an “apparent low bidder” is identified, although the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids deemed outside of a certain range typically trigger a more extensive review. DOTD will continue to monitor increases in bid prices related to supply chain and workforce issues. After a review, DOTD may opt to have the project re-bid.

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

